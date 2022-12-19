Good Matters Candles Recalled After Burn Injury Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 30,100 Good Matters Three-Wick Candles were recalled because they can burn at a higher temperature than usual and cause the glass jars to break.

The problem poses a fire hazard, as well as a risk of injuries to consumers due to burns and lacerations.

One consumer was burned when the candle jar broke. There were also 4 reports of the candles catching on fire, cracking or breaking, resulting in minor property damage.

The recall involves Good Matters three-wick candles in a 21-oz. glass tumbler with a wooden lid.

They have the name “Good Matters” embossed on the top of the lid. One of the following phrases is printed on the front of the jar: Hope, No. 1, Love, No. 2, Peace, No. 3, Cypress+Fig, Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Winter Wonderland.

The recalled candles were sold at Bealls, Gabriel Brothers, Homegoods, and Tuesday Morning stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.goodmatterscandles.com from December 2021 through August 2022 for about $50.

Source: Advantage Sales & Marketing Recalls Good Matters Three-Wick Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards