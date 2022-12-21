Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sundance Spas, which also does business as Jacuzzi Hot Tubs, has recalled about 23,700 hot tubs and spas because they can get dangerously hot.

The problem is that the temperature sensor can relay incorrect water temperatures and cause the water to be hotter than the set temperature, posing risk of burn injuries and heat stroke.

There were 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings, according to Sundance Spas. No injuries were reported.

Consumers should use an accurate external thermometer to confirm that the temperature is no hotter than 104ºF before entering the hot tub.

This recall involves Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 hot tubs and Sundance Spas 680, 780, 880 and 980 Series spas.

The model number and serial number are engraved into a silver plate in the equipment bay of the hot tub.

They were sold nationwide from July 2021 through December 2022 for between $6,500 and $30,000 by authorized dealers.

For more information, visit Sundance Spas online at www.sundancespas.com/en-us/recall.html or Jacuzzi online at www.jacuzzi.com/en-us/recall.html.

Source: Sundance Spas Recalls Jacuzzi and Sundance Spas Brand Hot Tubs Due to Injury and Thermal Burn Hazards