SIMU has recalled about 13,800 motors for awnings and shutters due to a risk of electrical shocks.

The problem is that the awning and shutter motor’s power cable can disconnect while opened or closed manually (using the manual override feature), posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.

The recall includes SIMU DMI6 Hz motors that were sold with awnings and shutters. The motors open and retract the awnings and shutters.

They were sold by SIMU authorized dealers, installers and contractors from March 2018 through June 2022 with awnings or shutters.

The motor is silver with some black color. The name “Simu” and the model name are printed on a label on the side of the motor. The recall includes the following models and model numbers:

Model Number Model Name 2008794 DMI6 HZ01 100/14 120V KIT 2007156 DMI6 HZ01 100/14 120/60 2007146 DMI6 HZ01 80/14 120/60 2007145 DMI6 HZ01 60/14 120/60

For more information, visit SIMU online at www.simu.com/us/dmi6hzrecall or call SIMU toll-free at 855-944-5598 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

