Crate and Barrel Recalls 280 Baby Cribs for Entrapment Risk

Crate and Barrel has recalled about 280 Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Cribs because babies could fall or get trapped and suffocate to death.

No injuries were reported, but the mattress support pins can become loose or not fit properly. This could cause the mattress to fall out of the bottom of the crib, which poses an entrapment hazard for babies.

There were 6 reports of the mattress support pins not fitting correctly or falling out of the crib, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Cribs. They have a dark brown finish, gold-capped feet, and model number 304-903 located on the mattress support board.

Crate and Barrel is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact the company for a full refund or a free replacement crib.

For more information, call Crate and Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday.

