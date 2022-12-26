Rosso Motors Recalls Youth ATVs for Safety Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Rosso Motors, of Canada, has recalled about 2,800 all-terrain vehicles for kids because they do not meet mandatory federal safety standards.

The recall involves Rosso Motors eQuad X and eQuad Q Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

These youth ATVs can go faster than the maximum speed limit for vehicles intended for children, which poses a risk of high-speed crashes.

Furthermore, some of the recalled ATVs do not have a mechanical suspension that complies with the safety standard requirement, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Rosso Motor’s eQuad X 800W and eQuad Q 1000W electric youth ATVs with four wheels and various colors. The model name is printed above the front right fender, and the model number is printed on a metal plate above the front right wheel.

They were sold exclusively on www.RossoMotors.com from June 2019 through April 2021 for between $650 and $925.

Rosso Motors is offering a refund that depreciates based on when the recalled ATVs were purchased. For more information on how to arrange for a return of the ATVs and get a refund, call Rosso Motors toll-free at 855-546-2453 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

Source: Rosso Motors Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on RossoMotors.com