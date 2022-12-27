Gabby Home Recalls Round Wall Mirrors for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Gabby Home has recalled about 930 Fritz Mirrors with D-ring hanging mechanisms because they can fall and break.

No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a risk of impact injuries and lacerations from broken glass.

The problem is that the D-ring and wire hanging mechanism can fail. There were 7 reports of the mirror detaching and falling off the wall, according to the recall notice.

Gabby Home recalled the D-ring version of the Fritz wall mirror, which is a gold and white round mirror that measures 36 inches wide by 2.5 inches deep and 36 inches high.

There is a label on the back of the mirror printed with Gabby Home, SCH-151480 and Made in Vietnam.

The recalled mirrors were sold at Wayfair.com and other interior, design and home furnishing stores nationwide from August 2016 through December 2021 for between $900 and $1,100.

For more information, contact Gabby Home toll-free at 844-735-0250 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit online at https://gabbyhome.com/fritzmirrorrecall.

