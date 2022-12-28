HEB Cat Food Recalled in Texas for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

TFP Nutrition has recalled certain 16-pound bags of HEB Texas Pets dry cat food due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The cat food was only distributed in the state of Texas and only sold at H-E-B retail stores.

The recalled cat food was manufactured on November 13, 2022. The bags were labeled with “MFG 13 NOV 22” on the second line of the lot code located on the back of the bag.

Cats who are infected with Salmonella do not always show symptoms, but they may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, or abdominal pain.

People who handle the cat food could also become infected with Salmonella and become sick.

Healthy people may develop symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In rare cases, people can develop serious complications like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

For more information on how to get a replacement product or refund, consumers can visit www.tfpnutrition.com/recall or call TFP Nutrition at 1-800-560-9197, Monday through Sunday, 8 am – 5pm CST.

