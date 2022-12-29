World Market Recalls Pepper Gift Set for Toxic Mold

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

World Market stores nationwide have recalled certain Peppercorn Collection Gift Sets after mold and a mycotoxin were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper tube.

The recall involves Peppercorn Collection Gift Set with Best Before End (BBE) date of JUN/2024, Batch 494951-T.

The problem is that a mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper, according to the manufacturer, Something South African LLC of Seattle, WA.

No illnesses were reported, but Ochratoxin A can harm kidney function, fetal development and the immune system, according to the World Health Organization.

The set consists of 8 different kinds of dried peppercorns in sealed glass tubes, including the recalled bottle of Malaysian Long Pepper, as well as Sarawak White, Lemon Pepper, Chinese Szechuan, Indian Green, Brazilian Pink, Rainbow Blend, and Vietnamese Black.

Consumers who bought or received the Pepper Collection Gift Set are urged to dispose of the Malaysian Long Pepper tube or return the kit to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Something South African LLC Recalls the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set Because of Possible Health Risk

