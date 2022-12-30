Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials in Australia have reported that dozens of people in New South Wales have suffered a “toxic reaction” to a bad batch of baby spinach.

At least 88 people have reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, and 33 of them sought medical attention as of December 17, 2022.

The list of recalled products includes Riviera Farms Baby Spinach that was sold at Costco stores in Australia.

The reported symptoms can be severe, including delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision, dry mouth and skin, and fever.

“The patients that have been quite unwell have been to the point of marked hallucinations where they are seeing things that aren’t there. They can’t give a good recount of what happened,” said Dr. Darren Roberts, NSW Poisons Information Centre medical director.

Health officials identified the toxic weed as Datura stramonium, a highly-toxic and poisonous plant that can be deadly. The weed is an invasive species in Australia.

NSW Health urges anyone who experiences any unusual and severe symptoms to seek immediate medical attention by visiting their nearest emergency department or calling Triple Zero (000).

Source: Contaminated Spinach Causes ‘Marked Hallucinations’ Among 9 People in Australia

