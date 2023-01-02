Target Recalls Pillowfort Weighted Blankets After 2 Deaths

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Target has issued a nationwide recall for thousands of Pillowfort weighted blankets after two girls climbed inside and suffocated.

According to the recall, a 4-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister unzipped the cover to the weighted blanket, climbed inside, got trapped and suffocated to death.

The tragic accident occurred in April 2022 at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Target said it has received 4 reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two little girls who died.

The recall involves 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, which weigh 6 pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a zippered cover that is removable, waterproof, and washable.

The blankets have been sold at Target since December 2018, meaning they are likely inside many homes nationwide.

They were sold exclusively at Target stores and also online at Target.com until September 2022.

Target is offering a full refund for the blankets. For more information, consumers can call 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail.

Source: Target Recalls Children’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Two Fatalities Reported