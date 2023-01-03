ZLINE Gas Ranges Linked to 3 Reports of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 28,000 ZLINE Gas Ranges were recalled because they can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

There were 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including 3 people who had to seek medical attention. According to the recall:

“The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that is produced by burning fuel. In a confined space, it can replace oxygen and cause a person to quickly lose consciousness and suffocate to death.

The recall involves about 28,000 ZLINE Gas Ranges that were sold at major stores nationwide from February 2019 though December 2022, including Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store and online at overstock.com, wayfair.com and other websites.

They can be identified by the logo “ZLINE” on the bottom of the door and model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 or RGB-36.

Gas stoves are a common source of carbon monoxide in the home, especially when the home is poorly ventilated or the stove has been installed without a hood to vent the fumes outside of the home.

Unfortunately, most victims of carbon monoxide poisoning have no idea they are being poisoned until they are unconscious. This is because carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas.

If symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning do appear, you may notice an unusual headache, dizziness, or nausea along with rapid heart-rate and fast breathing.

ZLINE is asking consumers to immediately stop using the oven compartment until a free repair is installed. For more information, call ZLINE toll-free at 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: ZLINE Recalls Gas Ranges Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning