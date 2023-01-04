Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 23, Wegmans Food Markets recalled certain Wegmans Organic® products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, or cat grass due to a risk of Salmonella.

No illnesses were reported, but some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella. The soil was supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York.

The recall involves the following products:

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens (1.75-oz. Use by dates: 12/17/22 and 12/24/22)

Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves (5-oz. Use by date: 12/20/22)

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass (Sold since: 10/25/22)

These products were sold at various Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virgnia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Customers can return these products to the service desk for a full refund. For more information, visit the recall page at Wegmans.com or call Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Source: Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of Products Containing Micro Greens, Sweet Pea Leaves, and Cat Grass Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation