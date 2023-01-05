Costco Recalls Inflatable Paddle Boards for Drowning Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 29, Surf9 recalled thousands of Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Paddle Boards that were sold exclusively at Costco stores.

The paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly if the glue separates at the seams, which poses a drowning hazard to users.

No injuries were reported, but Surf9 said it received 3 reports of the Body Glove paddle boards deflating.

The recall involves about 13,300 paddle boards that were sold at Costco in the U.S., plus another 7,000 that were sold in Canada between December 2021 and July 2022 for about $630.

The products include the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Stand Up Paddle Boards and ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards.

The company also recalled two models of “supyaks,” which are combination kayaks and Stand Up Paddle-boards (SUPs), called the ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak.

The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled boards and return them to any Costco warehouse for a full refund, or contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Source: Surf 9 Recalls Body Glove Tandem and ULI Inflatable Paddle Boards Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco