Imagine riding your bicycle when the handlebars suddenly crack or break. An incident like that would be terrifying, and possibly cause you to lose control of the bike and crash.

At least 37 people reported that their carbon handlebars broke where the brake/shift levers were installed. Fortunately, no crashes or injuries were reported.

These reports led to a recall from the manufacturer, Quality Bicycle Products (QBP), on January 5, 2023.

The company recalled Salsa Cowchipper, Salsa Cowbell, Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F carbon handlebars. The recalled handlebars were also sold with complete bicycles, including the Salsa Cutthroat, Warbird, and Warroad bikes.

The complete bicycles sold for between $4,700 and $7,000 and the handlebars alone cost about $240.

They were sold at specialty bicycle stores nationwide from January 2018 through August 2022 for the handlebars and from August 2018 through June 2022 for bicycles with the handlebars.

The recalled handlebars were sold by Salsa Cycles and Whiskey parts. For more information, visit https://whiskyparts.co/no9-12f-24f-carbon-drop-handlebar-recall#/ or Salsa Cycles at https://www.salsacycles.com/support/recalls/cowbell-cowchipper-carbon-handlebar-recall.

You can bring them to a local bicycle retailer for free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar or an alternative aluminum handlebar, according to the recall notice.

