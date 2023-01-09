Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials are warning parents to stop using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play and the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers because more than 100 babies have suffocated to death and “babies continue to die.”

The deaths occurred when babies were able to twist onto their side or roll over from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, causing their face to become trapped against the product.

In April 2019, after more than a year of pressure from safety officials, Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and announced that 32 deaths had been reported. Since then, around 100 deaths have been reported, including 8 that occurred after the recall.

Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were sold nationwide at stores like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com from 2019 through 2019.

Also in April 2019, around 694,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers were recalled after 11 deaths. Since that recall, another 4 deaths were reported when babies suffocated.

The Kids2 Rocking Sleeper is very similar to the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. Both products feature an inclined sleeping surface, waterproof fabric sides that are not breathable, and rocking legs.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it has been working to get dangerous baby products off the market, with some success in passing legislation that bans inclined sleepers, rockers, gliders, and swings that are advertised for infant sleep.

Even so, Fisher-Price still has not recalled the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers, despite at least 13 deaths reported since 2009.

In a statement from CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric:

“We are issuing this announcement because, despite their removal from the marketplace and a prohibition on their sale, babies continue to die in these products. … Unfortunately, today’s announcement highlights the fact that these products are still in too many homes, and babies continue to be put at risk.”

Safety officials urge parents to only let infants sleep in a crib or bassinet with a firm, flat, sleep surface — and without any extra objects, such as blankets, pillows or stuffed animals.

Source: Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall of 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers; At Least Eight Deaths Occurred After Recall