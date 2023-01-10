Samsung Recalls 663,000 Top-Load Washers for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Samsung has issued a recall and a software update to fix more than 663,000 top-load washing machines that can catch on fire.

Samsung said it received 51 reports of “smoking, melting, overheating or fire” involving the washers, 10 of which caused property damage.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation injuries. The fire hazard is linked to a short-circuit which causes overheating, Samsung said.

The recall involves 14 models of Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines with Super Speed Wash. They were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

The recall includes 663,500 top-loading washing machines that were sold at major stores like Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, and Lowe’s from June 2021 through December 2022 for $900 to $1,500.

The fix is a software update. All Wi-Fi equipped washing machines should automatically download the free software update when they are connected to the internet, according to Samsung.

If you are unable to connect the washer to the internet, Samsung will send you a free dongle that you can plug into the washing machine to download the software fix.

Samsung is asking consumers to stop using the washer until the software is updated.

For more information, visit Samsung’s recall website at https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update/ or call toll-free at 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.

