Polaris has issued a recall for about 3,800 model-year 2020-2023 Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that “electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank can ignite fuel spills while refueling, posing a fire hazard,” Polaris said.

Polaris said it received 16 reports of fires, including 1 report of a person who was injured and another report of property damage.

The recalled ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2019 through October 2022 for between $15,000 and $17,800.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a repair. They will install new fuel filler neck clamps and, if needed, a fill neck cover.

For more information, call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit online at http://www.polaris.com/.

Polaris Recalls 3,800 ATVs After 16 Fires and Burn Injury Reported

Source: Polaris Recalls Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

