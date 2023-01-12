BISSELL Recalls 61,000 Wet-Dry Vacuums After Fires Reported

Share
BISSELL has recalled more than 61,000 Bissell® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums that can catch on fire.

The recall was issued because the circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries to consumers, according to BISSELL.

One burn injury was reported. There were also 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor; including 5 reports of the battery pack catching on fire. Three fires also caused property damage.

The recall involves BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519. The model number can be found on a label that is visible when the clean water tank is removed.

The recalled wet-dry vacuums were sold from January 2019 through November 2022 for about $360 at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.bissell.com, www.walmart.com, www.qvc.com, www.amazon.com, www.costco.com, www.fingerhut.com, www.acehardware.com, www.kohls.com, and www.wayfair.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement.

For more information, call BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, or visit online at http://www.bissell.com/recall.

Source: BISSELL Recalls Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard

