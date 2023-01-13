LG Recalls 52,000 86-Inch Smart TVs for Risk of Deadly Tip-Overs

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

LG Electronics has recalled thousands of 86-inch Smart TVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico due to a tip-over hazard that poses a risk of serious injuries and even death, especially for young children.

The recall involves about 52,000 LG 86-inch Smart TVs in the U.S., plus another 1,800 sold in Canada and 2,900 sold in Mexico.

The TVs are dangerously unstable when they are on the assembled stand, which poses “serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others,” the recall warns.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but LG said it received 22 reports of TV stand instability, including 12 reports of tip-over accidents.

The TVs were sold nationwide in the U.S. from March 2022 through September 2022 at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Amazon.com, other stores and websites for between $1,100 and $1,900.

The recall involves 4 models of LG Electronics 86-inch smart TVs, including model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA.

The serial number of the recalled TVs begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM and is located at the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the model number.

LG urges consumers who are using the TV stand to immediately detach the stand and put the TV in a safe location away from children.

LG is also asking consumers to “contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair.”

For more information, visit LG’s recall website at http://www.lgecares.com/tvstand or text “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call at 800-243-0000 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday.

Source: LG Electronics Recalls Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)