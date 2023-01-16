Honda Expands Recall for Talon 1000 Off-Road Vehicles

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Honda has expanded a recall for 2019-2021 model-year Talon 1000 S2 and S4 off-road vehicles due to a risk of sudden engine failure and serious crashes.

Honda added 2,000 Talon 1000 S2 and S4 off-road vehicles to a recall that was previously announced in March 2022, which brings the total to about 34,000 vehicles.

Honda explained that “the vehicle’s intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure,” according to the recall.

If the screw gets sucked into the engine and damages the engine or causes sudden engine failure, it can result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Honda said it has received 18 reports of incidents, including one report of a loss of control that resulted in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.

The recalled off-road vehicles were sold at Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from March 2019 through September 2022.

Honda is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Honda Powersports to schedule a free repair.

For more information, consumers can call American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or visit online at https://powersports.honda.com.

Source: American Honda Expands Recall of Honda Talon 1000 ROVs Due to Crash and Injury Hazards