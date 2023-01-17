Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

L’Oreal and several other companies have been hit by a hair relaxer lawsuit fild by a woman from Ohio who developed endometrial cancer.

The lawsuit was filed by Alicia S., a woman from Euclid, Ohio, who started using hair relaxers when she was just 13 years old, in 1989.

For the next 30 years, she used products like Dark & Lovely, Motions, and Designer Touch, which are made by L’Oreal, SoftSheen-Carson, Strength of Nature, Luster Inc., and Godrej Consumer Products.

In 2019, despite no family history of uterine cancer, she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, which is the most common form of uterine cancer. She stopped using hair relaxers in 2020.

She said she was never warned about the risk of cancer. She claims that hair relaxers contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals like phthalates caused her to develop endometrial cancer.

Furthermore, she accuses L’Oreal and other beauty companies of aggressively marketing hair relaxers toward African American women, especially young women who continue to use the products for years.

Her lawsuit claims that endocrine-disrupting chemicals can get into the body through sores on the scalp that commonly occur during the hair-straightening process.

Once these chemicals get inside the body, they may increase the risk of hormone-sensitive health problems, including uterine cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, breast cancer, and other health problems.

Her lawsuit was filed on January 10, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:23-cv-00048-CAB.

Source: Another Suit Accuses L’Oreal Of Hair Relaxer-Cancer Link