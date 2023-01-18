Fullei Fresh Recalls Alfalfa Sprouts for E. Coli Contamination

Fullei Fresh issued a corrected recall for Alfalfa Sprouts that tested positive for E. coli.
The recall involves hydroponically-grown alfalfa sprouts that were only sold in Florida. No illnesses were reported, but a finished product tested positive for Shiga-toxin producing E. Coli (STEC) bacteria, according to the recall.
The company recalled Fullei Fresh® Alfalfa Sprouts with Lot Number 336. The sprouts were shipped to distributors and retailers between December 9 and December 23, 2022.
Consumers can identify the recalled Alfalfa Sprouts by finding Lot Number 336 printed on the 8-ounce retail packages and 5-pound bulk cardboard boxes in the barcode (the last 3 digits being 336).
According to the FDA, infections with Shiga-Toxin producing E. Coli (STEC) can be serious or life-threatening, especially for young children, elderly adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
The symptoms of a STEC infection may include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. While most healthy adults recover without needing medical attention, some people develop a type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).
Fullei Fresh urges anyone in possession of the recalled Alfalfa Sprouts to discard them.
Source: Fullei Fresh Issues Correction on Alfalfa Sprout Recall Because of Possible Health Risk