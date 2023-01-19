Lawsuit Filed for Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a man from Indiana who was seriously burned by an explosion of hot food, steam, and liquid out of his pressure cooker.

The man, Joshua S., is a resident of Richmond, Indiana, who claims that he was burned by a defective Instant Pot Duo Nova 80.

The accident allegedly occurred in January 2021 when he was able to easily twist open the lid on his Instant Pot while there was still a dangerous amount of pressure inside.

The excess pressure was suddenly released when he opened the lid, which caused “the contents to explode out of the pressure cooker,” the lawsuit states.

He claims that the safety features on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 80 are defective because they “permitted the lid to detach while the unit was still pressurized … causing Plaintiff severe burn injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands, the manufacturer of the Instant Pot® series of pressure cookers.

He accuses the company of misleading consumers about the safety of their pressure cookers, despite numerous reports of people who were injured by explosions.

The Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed on January 3, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana (Indianapolis Division) — Case Number 1:23-cv-00005-RLY-TAB.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.