Ross Recalls Scented Candles After Broken Glass Injures 1 Person

Ross is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain Taylor & Finch 6-Wick scented candles that can combust and break the glass.

The recall was announced after 5 reports of the candles combusting while lit and breaking the glass jars. One person suffered a minor injury.

The recall involves about 5,800 Taylor & Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles in two scents: “Spiced Apple & Rosewood” (SKU Number 400244981194) and “Cedarwood & Clove” (SKU 400244981200).

The candles sold for about $17 at Ross stores nationwide from August 2022 through October 2022.

Ross is asking customers to return the candles to any Ross store for a full refund.

Source: Ross Stores Recalls Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards