Ross is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain Taylor & Finch 6-Wick scented candles that can combust and break the glass.

The recall was announced after 5 reports of the candles combusting while lit and breaking the glass jars. One person suffered a minor injury.

The recall involves about 5,800 Taylor & Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles in two scents: “Spiced Apple & Rosewood” (SKU Number 400244981194) and “Cedarwood & Clove” (SKU 400244981200).

The candles sold for about $17 at Ross stores nationwide from August 2022 through October 2022.

Ross is asking customers to return the candles to any Ross store for a full refund.

Ross Recalls Scented Candles After Broken Glass Injures 1 Person

Source: Ross Stores Recalls Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

