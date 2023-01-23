Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On January 19, safety officials announced two recalls for around 35,000 BILT motorcycle helmets that may fail to protect a rider.

The first recall involves about 18,980 BILT Route Helmets, including the Bilt Route BLH100, Bilt Route Retro Womens BLH118, and Bilt Route Journey BLH109 helmets, in sizes MD, XL, and XXL.

The second recall includes about 16,443 BILT Vertex Helmets, including the Bilt Vertex BLH133, Bilt Vertex Parabola BLH141, and Bilt Vertex Stripes BLH134 helmets, in sizes SM, MD, LG, and XL.

No injuries were reported, but a motorcycle helmet that does not provide adequate penetration protection increases the risk of injury or death in a crash.

These recalled motorcycle helmets “may lack retention system integrity and adequate penetration protection,” according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The manufacturer will either provide a credit or replace the helmet, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 1, 2023. Owners may also contact Comoto Holdings customer service at 1-888-258-9530 for more information.

