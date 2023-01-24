About 33,100 Kids Helmets Recalled for Head Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sakar International has recalled about 33,100 helmets because they can fail to protect a child’s head in the event of a crash.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but the recalled helmets do not meet safety requirements for staying in the correct position on the child’s head.

“The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury,” according to the recall notice posted on January 19.

The recall involves three helmet models, including Tony Hawk, Credhedz Lizard and Crayola Dry-Erase helmets.

They were sold from November 2020 through October 2022 at Big Lots, Ollies Bargain Outlet, other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com for $30.

Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets were sold in various colors and have black straps with a black buckle. The label inside the helmet contains one of the following item numbers: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN.

Credhedz Lizard multi-purpose helmets are black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet. The white warning label inside the helmet has Item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ in the top right corner.

Crayola Dry-Erase multi-purpose helmets are white with black straps, and sold with a 5-pack of dry-erase markers. The warning label inside the helmet has Item No. ACTGEAR242071 on the top right corner.

Sakar International is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact the company for instructions on how to return the helmet to Sakar for a refund in the form of a $30 gift card.

For more information, call Sakar at 800-592-9541 or visit the recall website at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls.

Source: Sakar International Recalls Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury