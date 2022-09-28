HECOPRO Carbon Monoxide Detectors Fail Safety Tests, CPSC Warns

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Consumers are being warned to stop using HECOPRO carbon monoxide detectors that were sold on Amazon.com because they may not be sensitive enough to activate in an emergency.

On September 22, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a Safety Alert for HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide (CO) detectors that were sold on Amazon.com under ASIN B07T66J7KJ for between $9 and $13.

According to the CPSC, the detectors failed to sound an alarm when they were tested at pre-determined concentrations of carbon monoxide (400 ppm), which is the safety standard.

Safety officials said “the consumer will not be warned of the presence of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely,” if carbon monoxide enters the home and this defective detector fails to go off.

More than 150 people in the U.S. die every year from accidental, non-fire related carbon monoxide poisoning associated with consumer products, according to the CPSC.

Carbon monoxide (or “CO”) is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you. The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. People who are sleeping or under the influence of alcohol can die without being aware of symptoms.

Consumers are urged not to buy, sell, or use these carbon monoxide detectors. The detectors should be thrown out immediately and consumers should install new, working carbon monoxide detectors.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using HECOPRO Digital Display Carbon Monoxide Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Deadly Carbon Monoxide; Sold on Amazon.com