IKEA Recalls METALLISK Espresso Makers After Burn Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

IKEA has announced a voluntary recall for METALLISK Espresso Makers with a stainless-steel safety valve due to a burn hazard.

The recalled espresso makers can “burst and expel hot contents, posing a burn hazard or or other injury hazards to consumers.”

IKEA said it has received 16 reports worldwide of the espresso makers bursting, including 4 reports of burns, scald injuries and hearing damage. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

The recall involves about 7,500 espresso makers, including 2,100 units in the U.S., plus 5,200 units in Canada, and 200 in Mexico.

They were sold at IKEA and online between September 2020 through January 2022 for about $19.99.

There is a label engraved on the bottom of the espresso makers showing the IKEA logo and the date stamps 2040 through 2204 (YYWW), where YY is the year and WW is the manufacturing week.

IKEA is asking customers to stop using the recalled espresso makers and return them for a full regund to any IKEA store, or by mail using a pre-paid label. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

Source: IKEA Recalls METALLISK Espresso Makers Due to Burn and Injury Hazards