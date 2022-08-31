Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed Against Wolfgang Puck Enterprises

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman who claims that she was seriously burned by a Wolfgang Puck Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The plaintiff, Angela T., is a woman from Los Angeles, California, who alleges that she was injured by a defective Wolfgang Puck 8- Quart Rapid Pressure Cooker (Model Number BPCRM800).

On or about August 9, 2020, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to open the lid while the pressure cooker still retained a dangerous amount of pressure inside the pot.

She claims that the Wolfgang Puck Pressure Cooker is unreasonably dangerous for its intended use because “the lid of the pressure cooker is capable of being removed while built-up pressure, heat and steam remain inside the unit.”

Opening the lid allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected.” The incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed safety features, the lawsuit claims.

Her lawsuit accuses the manufacturer of putting profits ahead of consumer safety by continuing to sell pressure cookers that are dangerously defective.

The defendants are Wolfgang Puck Enterprises, Inc., a California Corporation and W.P. Appliances, Inc., a Florida Corporation.

The Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on July 25, 2022 in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles — Case Number 22STCV23934.

Source: Wolfgang Puck Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed in California

