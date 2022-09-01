Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands Inc., maker of the popular Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, has agreed to pay a confidential settlement to a child who was burned.

The lawsuit was filed by Lindie S., a mother from Georgia who claims that the Instant Pot is “dangerously defective” because she was able to easily twist open the lid while it was still pressurized.

The remaining pressure inside the Instant Pot caused the scalding-hot contents to explode out of the pot, seriously burning her child.

The dollar amount of the settlement was not disclosed, but if the settlement is approved, the child will be entitled to a monthly payout when she turns 18 years old, with a final lump sum payout when she turns 22 years old.

The proposed settlement also allows the family to pull “all fees and expenses” associated with the case from the settlement fund.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit also ordered Instant Brands to pay $6,225 in legal fees to the family for having to litigate the dispute.

Instant Brands is facing dozens of similar lawsuits involving burn injuries from pressure cookers, including multiple cases for children who were tragically left with permanent scarring.

For example, just last year, an Instant Pot lawsuit was filed by the mother of a 2-year-old girl who was severely burned. A few months later, another mother filed a lawsuit after her young son was burned.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia — Case Number 4:19-cv-00212.

Source: Instant Pot Maker Settles Child Scalding Defect Suit

