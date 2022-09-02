UPPAbaby Recalls Strollers After Child's Fingertip Cut Off in Brakes

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

UPPAbaby recalled about 14,400 All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers due to a risk of finger amputations in the rear disc brakes.

The recall was announced after a child suffered a fingertip amputation. The stroller was being used, but the child was not riding in the seat.

The recall involves UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers that were manufactured between October 2021 and August 2022.

UPPAbaby warned that “rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.”

The child who was injured may have been using a ride-along board accessory, which allows an older child to stand on a board that is attached between the rear wheels and ride along with the stroller.

The strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.

UPPAbaby is asking consumers to stop using it and contact the company to get free replacement disc brakes for both wheels.

Source: UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported