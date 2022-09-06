Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A class action lawsuit has been filed against 4moms, a manufacturer who recalled over 2 million MamaRoo Baby Swings and RockaRoo Baby Rockers after two babies strangled on the dangling straps.

The class action was filed by customers who claimed that 4moms misrepresented the safety of the now-recalled baby swings.

On August 15, 4moms issued a safety recall for MamaRoo Swings and RockaRoo Rockers after receiving 2 reports of babies who were strangled when they crawled under the unoccupied swings, and got their head and neck tangled up in the straps dangling under the seat.

Tragically, one 10-month-old baby strangled to death, and another 10-month-old baby nearly died but was rescued by a caregiver just in time. The baby who survived suffered bruising to his neck.

The lawsuit accuses the manufacturer of continuing to sell the MamaRoo and RockaRoo for 3 years after the first report of a baby who strangled on the straps in August 2018.

According to the lawsuit: “4moms was aware of the risk of infant strangulation of the recalled devices in August of 2018, when the first injury of this kind was reported to them. … Yet, defendant continued to manufacture and sell the recalled devices.”

The class action would apply to U.S.-based consumers who bought 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swings and/or RockaRoo Baby Rockers between January 2010 and August 2020.

The MamaRoo Class Action Lawsuit was filed against Thorley Industries, LLC (doing business as 4moms) on August 29, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania – Case Number 2:05-mc-02025.

