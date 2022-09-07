Sun Joe Lawn Mowers Recalled for Laceration Hazard

Share
Snow Joe LLC issued a Safety Recall for about 26,300 lawn mowers because the blade can suddenly detach, posing an injury hazard.

The recall was announced after 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade detaching. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves Sun Joe® cordless walk-behind lawn mowers with model numbers 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. To check a list of recalled model and serial numbers, check the recall.

The lawn mowers were sold online and in hardware, electronics and department stores nationwide from June 2020 through July 2022.

Snow Joe is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact the company for instructions on how to check if their lawn mower as being recalled.

If so, Snow Joe will provide instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.

Source: Snow Joe Recalls Sun Joe® Cordless Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

