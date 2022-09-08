St. James Smokehouse Smoked Salmon Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

St. James Smokehouse, a Florida-based company, has recalled a brand of smoked salmon in 10 states due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The recall involves 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse® Scotch Reserve® Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages (Product of Scotland) with the Lot #123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

The products were sold between February and June 2022.

The smoked salmon was distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Safeway stores in Washington State.

No illnesses were reported as of September 2. Instead, the recall was issued after a finished product tested positive for Listeria, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Shoppers who bought the smoked salmon should throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening infections and pregnancy complications. In healthy adults, the symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Source: St. James Smokehouse Voluntary Recalls Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon 4oz (Lot# 123172) Because Of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation