Murphy Beds Recalled After 62 People Injured by Falling Beds

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Cyme Tech has issued a Safety Recall for about 8,200 Murphy beds (also called wall beds) due to serious impact and crush hazards.

The problem is that the “wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards,” according to the recall notice.

There were 146 reports of the Murphy beds falling or breaking, including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions, and other injuries, according to Cyme Tech.

The recall involves full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds that were sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx®, Orren Ellis®, Stellar Home Furniture® and Wade Logan®.

They were sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022 for between $1,200 and $1,500.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed.

Source: Murphy Beds Recalled Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; Manufactured by Cyme Tech (Recall Alert)