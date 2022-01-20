Pacifiers Recalled After Hundreds of Reports of Nipples Detaching

Share
Mushie & Co. has recalled about 333,725 FRIGG silicone pacifiers in the U.S. because the base has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach, posing a choking hazard to babies.

No injuries were reported, but Mushie & Co said it has received 8 reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier in the U.S. — plus another 200 reports outside the U.S.

FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in over 40 colors and two designs: Classic (round plastic shield) and Daisy (round scalloped plastic shield).

Each design came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name “FRIGG” appears in raised letters on the handle.

The recalled pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 for about $8 for a single pacifier and $15 for a 2-pack.

Mushie & Co. is asking consumers to immediately stop letting babies used the recalled pacifier and contact the company for a full refund.

Source: Mushie & Co Recalls FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Due to Choking Hazard

