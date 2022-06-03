Refrigerators with Ice Makers Recalled After Mouth Injury Reported

Share
Electrolux Home Products Inc. has recalled certain Electrolux and Frigidaire refrigerators with ice makers due to a choking and injury hazard.

There were 185 reports of the plastic ice level detector arm breaking into pieces and falling into the ice bucket, including 1 report of a gum laceration.

The recall includes about 367,500 Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Multi-door refrigerators in 13 models.

They were sold nationwide at Lowe’s, Home Depot, appliance stores, and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

Electrolux is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket, and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector for free.

Consumers can also visit www.icemakerrecall.com to enter your model and serial numbers to determine if your ice maker was recalled.

Source: Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker

