Paris Brothers Inc. has recalled several types of cheese that may be contaminated by Listeria bacteria.

The recalled cheeses were produced on May 4, 5 and 6, 2022 and shipped in cartons with Lot Codes 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.

Individual stores may have re-labeled and repackaged the cheeses.

The recall includes the following types of cheeses:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, one store in Mississippi, and one store in Florida.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth if they are infected.

Consumers who bought the recalled cheeses are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Paris Brothers Inc. Voluntary Limited Recall

