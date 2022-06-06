Irvington Seafood, an Alabama-based seafood company, has recalled 1-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The recalled crabmeat products were distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The containers are labeled with with license number AL 111-C with the company name “Irvington Seafood.”
The recall involves products with the following batch numbers written on the bottom of the container: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146, 148, or 150.
No illnesses were reported. The FDA found Listeria on cooking equipment and in the cooking room, but not on the crabmeat itself. It was recalled due to a risk of cross-contamination.
Consumers who bought 1-pound packages of “Crabmeat” from Irvington Seafood are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
