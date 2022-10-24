Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

At least 33 people were infected with Salmonella in a multi-state outbreak that has been linked to fresh raw salmon that was used in sushi, sashimi and poke, according to a new warning from the FDA.

Health officials have confirmed 21 illnesses in California, 11 in Arizona and one in Illinois, but warn that the contaminated seafood may have reached other states. The last illness started on September 18, 2022.

Investigators traced the outbreak to raw seafood provided by Mariscos Bahia, Inc., a seafood distributor based in Pico Rivera, California.

The company supplied raw salmon to restaurants in California and Arizona for use in sushi, sashimi and poke bowls.

Tests at the facility are ongoing, but at least one swab from Mariscos Bahia matched the outbreak strain of Salmonella Litchfield.

The presence of Salmonella in the facility could mean that other types of fish from Mariscos Bahia could also be contaminated — including fresh, raw halibut, Chilean seabass, tuna, and swordfish.

At least 13 people were hospitalized due to a severe illness. While infections with Salmonella are not usually life-threatening, some people must be hospitalized due to fluid loss from vomiting and diarrhea. Infections can also spread beyond the digestive tract.

The symptoms may include diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, body chills, headache, bloody stools, and more.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Seafood (October 2022)

