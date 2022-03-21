Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fresh Fruit Up, Inc. has issued a recall for fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products due to a risk of food poisoning.

The recall involves watermelon chunks, pineapple spears, cantaloupe spears, melon trio, mixed melon bowls, fruit platters, veggie platters with ranch, mixed fruit bowls, and raspberry dip.

The products were sold under these brand-names: Wegmans®, Fresh Harvest®, Lexington Co-Op®, Tops® and Fresh Fruit Up®.

The recalled items were distributed in New York and surrounding states.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after tests found Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces where products were packaged into containers.

For more information, consumers can call Fruit Fresh Up, Inc at 716-684-3400, Monday – Friday 8:00am to 3:00pm Eastern Time.

Source: Fruit Fresh Up, Inc Recalls Products due to Possible Health Risk

