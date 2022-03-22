Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The furniture retailer RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) has recalled about 3,300 illuminated mirrors due to electrical problems that pose a risk of fires and shock injuries to consumers.

The problem is that there are loose components in the mirror’s bulb sockets, which can lead to over-current and overheating problems.

RH said it has received 3 reports of fires involving the mirror’s electrical switch or wiring.

RH has also received 60 reports of electrical issues including melting, smoking, sparking, shorting and bulbs bursting or breaking, according to the recall notice. No injuries were reported.

The recalled mirrors were sold in 3 styles: Leaner Mirror, Round Mirror, and Rectangle/Dresser Mirror.

The recalled mirrors were sold at RH Galleries and outlets nationwide and online at https://rhteen.rh.com/ from September 2015 through February 2022 for between $47 and $1,313.

For more information, consumers can call RH toll-free at 833-694-2947 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, or email recall@rh.com.

Source: RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards