Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

SharkNinja Operating LLC has been sued by a woman who claims that she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” from a defective pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Kiah R., a woman from McDonough, Georgia, who alleges that she was burned by a Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker in March 2020.

According to her complaint, she was burned as a result of the pressure cooker’s lid “suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.”

The pressure inside the unit caused “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker,” resulting in her significant and painful burn injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, pain and mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life, according to the lawsuit.

SharkNinja is accused of selling a defective and unreasonably dangerous pressure cooker, failing to warn about safety hazards, and failing to recall the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

The Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on February 28, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division) — Case 1:22-cv-00841-JPB.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.