Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer Recalled for Bacterial Infection Risk

Kao USA Inc. has expanded a recall for certain batches of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

The recall involves 3-oz bottles and 10-oz bottles that were manufactured from October 1, 2021 through October 18, 2021.

The recalled 3-oz bottles are labeled with Lot Numbers ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881, ZU712881, ZU722861, and ZU722871.

The recalled 10-oz bottles are labeled with Lot Numbers ZU722741, ZU732791, ZU722771, ZU732801, ZU722781, ZU732811, ZU732781, and ZU732821.

The moisturizer may be contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae, which is a type of bacteria that can cause infections.

The bacteria poses little risk to healthy adults, but infections can become very serious for people with vulnerable immune systems, such as cancer patients or people who have recently had surgery.

Infections with this bacteria may also be hard to treat because it can resist certain types of antibiotics.

For more information, customers can contact Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at (800) 742-8798 or email consumer@kao.com to get a free product coupon.

