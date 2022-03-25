ToolGuards Water Immersion Heaters Recalled for Shock Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

FXswede AB, of Sweden, has recalled about 5,000 ToolGuards Portable Water Immersion Heaters after two people were shocked.

The product is a portable heater that is used to heat water in foot baths, pools, water buckets, and similar locations.

Unfortunately, the heaters can overheat, melt, or catch on fire, posing shock, electrocution and fire hazards to consumers.

The recall was issued after 19 reports of the recalled water immersion heaters overheating, melting or catching on fire. There were 2 reports of consumers being shocked.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from December 2021 through February 2022 for about $45.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable water immersion heaters and contact FXswede AB for a full refund. For more information, email recall@fxswede.com or visit online at www.toolguards.com.

