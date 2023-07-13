Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Electrolux Group has recalled about 13,600 Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward and accumulate lint, which creates a fire hazard.

There were 23 reports of fires, and one report of a person who suffered a smoke inhalation injury.

The recalled washer-dryer laundry centers were sold from October 2014 through April 2018 for about $1,400 at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other appliance stores nationwide.

This recall involves all Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers with model numbers FFLG4033QW (Serial Numbers 4E44114739 through 4E81603034) and FFLG4033QT (Serial Numbers 4E44308482 through 4E81603380). They were sold in white and titanium colors.

Electrolux is asking consumers to immediately stop using the dryer on the recalled Laundry Centers and contact Electrolux Group for inspection, repair and lint removal. The washer is not being recalled.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s recall website at https://www.laundrycenterrecall.com/.

Source: Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers Due to Fire Hazard