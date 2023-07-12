Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a man from Georgia who was burned by an explosion of food when he opened the lid on his pressure cooker.

The incident involved a Chef’s Mark® Pressure Cooker (Model Number CYD-100-V), which is a 10-quart electric pressure cooker with a slow-cook function.

According to the lawsuit, he was burned in July 2021 when he was able to rotate and open the pressure cooker’s lid while it was still pressurized.

Opening the lid caused the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

He accuses the manufacturer of selling an “unreasonably dangerous pressure cooker” and failing to remove the defective product from the market, which resulted in “significant and painful bodily injuries.”

He is seeking compensation for his serious injuries, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages.

The defendants are Bluestem Brands Inc., doing business as Fingerhut, a Minnesota corporation.

His lawsuit was filed on July 3, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota — Case Number 0:23-cv-02019.

