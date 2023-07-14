2,700 Husqvarna Snow Blowers Recalled for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Husqvarna Professional Products Inc. has recalled about 2,700 Husqvarna® Residential 300-Series Snow Blowers due to an injury hazard.

The snow blowers can “unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a consumer, posing an injury hazard,” according to the recall.

Husqvarna said it received 22 reports of the auger pulley bolt loosening and the drive mode unexpectedly becoming engaged.

The recall involves gas-powered snow blowers with model numbers ST 324, ST 327 and ST 330. They are orange and black.

The snow blowers were sold nationwide from July 222 through February 2023 for between $1,350 and $1,800.

No injuries were reported, but the defect poses an injury hazard. The company is warning consumers to immediately stop using the snow blowers and contact an authorized Husqvarna dealer for a free repair.

For more information, call Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or visit the recall website at https://www.husqvarna.com/us/discover/news-and-media/2023/important-snow-blower-recall/.

Source: Husqvarna Recalls Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard