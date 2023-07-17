Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials in Washington are urging people who stayed at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Walla Walla to be vigilant for symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease.

On July 11, water samples tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease.

The investigation was prompted by reports that 3 guests were diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease after staying at La Quinta Inn during the first two weeks of July.

Legionella is a bacteria that can spread in water systems in buildings. People can be infected by breathing Legionella in water vapor from showers, hot tubs, fountains, and other sources.

Most healthy adults can be exposed without getting sick, but people with certain risk-factors are more likely to develop a severe infection.

Those risk-factors include being 50 years of older, smoking, chronic lung disease, immune system disorders, cancer, and certain underlying illnesses, according to the CDC.

Source: Bacteria causing Legionnaires’ disease sickens people staying at E. WA hotel this month