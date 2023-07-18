Infant Loungers From Amazon.com Linked to Suffocation Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Caregivers are being warned to stop using Gorsetle Infant Loungers because babies can suffocate to death or fall out of the lounger.

In a Safety Warning issued on June 29, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) alerted parents and caregivers that the infant loungers are not safe for sleep.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but similar loungers have been recalled after dozens of infants died when they rolled over, twisted onto their side, and suffocated with their face trapped in the fabric.

The baby loungers “do not comply with the federal safety standard for infant sleep products, posing a risk of suffocation and fall hazard to infants,” according to the CPSC warning.

The loungers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com for about $60. They include a head pillow, fold into a portable handbag with a handle, and came in three prints: Crown, Jungle Animal, and Little Elephant.

There is no labeling on the infant loungers, in violation of a federal law that requires the manufacturing date and other information.

The seller, Gorsetle US, is not cooperating on a recall and is not offering a remedy or refund to consumers.

Therefore, safety officials are urging parents to stop using the loungers, cut the fabric, and dispose of the fabric and pillow immediately.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Gorsetle US Infant Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Failure to Meet Infant Sleep Product Safety Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com